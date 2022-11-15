Fiera Capital Corp Sells 10,937 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.17% of Ares Management worth $28,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,537,000 after purchasing an additional 430,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,642,000 after purchasing an additional 133,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $38,488,512.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,926,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 938,661 shares worth $74,756,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

