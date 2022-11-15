Fiera Capital Corp Sells 12,872 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.30% of Cognex worth $22,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Cognex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

