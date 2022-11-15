Fiera Capital Corp Sells 23,267 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,267 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.90% of New York Times worth $42,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 3,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

