Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,554 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $26,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in HubSpot by 6.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 22.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 32.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $292.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.88. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Macquarie began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

