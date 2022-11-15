Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,188 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $37,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.37.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $181.04 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

