Fiera Capital Corp Sells 45,992 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,992 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.54% of Invesco worth $39,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

