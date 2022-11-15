Fiera Capital Corp Sells 9,568 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.92% of TTEC worth $29,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 1,820.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Down 1.8 %

TTEC opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17.

TTEC Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEC. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

TTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.