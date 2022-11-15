Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 446,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $44,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Insperity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Insperity by 10.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,456 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,367. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Down 0.4 %

Insperity Announces Dividend

Shares of NSP opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.