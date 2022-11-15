FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Up 8.6%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.93. 14,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,337,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.04.

FIGS Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

About FIGS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

