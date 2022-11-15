Financial Comparison: Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) & Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Austin Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines $599.85 million 1.72 $59.40 million $0.14 25.36

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 5.76% 4.63% 3.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Austin Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Austin Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortuna Silver Mines 0 1 4 0 2.80

Austin Gold currently has a consensus target price of 5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 400.57%. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 50.23%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Austin Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

