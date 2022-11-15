First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,610,800 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 8,338,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.4 days.

FQVLF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,582. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.84.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FQVLF. Raymond James upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Rowe lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

