First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Evercore ISI

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Evercore ISI to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

FRC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,511. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.