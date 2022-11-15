Flow Price Down 19.5% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. Flow has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $25.30 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00007471 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00586754 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.31 or 0.30563050 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.