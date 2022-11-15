FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in October

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $38.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

