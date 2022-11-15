FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FMC by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in FMC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

FMC Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.26. 8,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.