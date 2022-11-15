FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.09.

FMC stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. FMC has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.78.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 112.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 401,978 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

