Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FIAC remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Institutional Trading of Focus Impact Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $797,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 87.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 883,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 412,282 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,077,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 193,240 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

