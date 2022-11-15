Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 561,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 856,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 25,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 910,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 130,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

