Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 31,500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.33. 172,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,742,687. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

