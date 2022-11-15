Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $20,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.0 %

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

NYSE ED traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,675. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

