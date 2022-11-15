Forsta AP Fonden Has $173.47 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $173,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.53. The company had a trading volume of 405,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average is $108.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

