Forsta AP Fonden Has $51.40 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $51,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 52,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 515,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 44,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,935,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $149,145,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

VZ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. 227,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

