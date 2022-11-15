Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $31,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.84. 25,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.