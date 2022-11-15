Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $16.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

