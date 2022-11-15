Forsta AP Fonden Sells 4,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.17 on Tuesday, hitting $78.70. 860,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,779,368. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

