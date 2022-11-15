Forsta AP Fonden Sells 52,900 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 944,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 151,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,758,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.