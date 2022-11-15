Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $74,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 131,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Visa Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $6.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.
Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.