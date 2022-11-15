Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.15% of Fortis worth $33,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Fortis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 165,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Fortis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Fortis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 96,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Fortis Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.4116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

