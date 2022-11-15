Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 56.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,914. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.4116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

