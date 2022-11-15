Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 303,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,463,171 shares.The stock last traded at $3.49 and had previously closed at $3.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

