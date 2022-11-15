Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Shares of FNV stock opened at $140.85 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

