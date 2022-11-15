Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FT stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin Universal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

