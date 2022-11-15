Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of FT stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $8.79.
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
