Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $5.50 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

