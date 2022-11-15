Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FECCF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 10,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,563. Frontera Energy has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.