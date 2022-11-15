Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.31

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 194460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Frontline Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.55%.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Frontline by 10,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after buying an additional 10,639,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 3,517,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 293,141 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Frontline by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,660,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Frontline by 594.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 2,020,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

