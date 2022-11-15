Fruits 24-Hour Volume Tops $703,678.20 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $257.82 million and $703,678.20 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

