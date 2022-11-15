FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Up 25.9% in October

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $248.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,847,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,640,210.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,640,210.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,631,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,183. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

