FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Up 25.9% in October

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
FTC Solar Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $248.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FTCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Further Reading
