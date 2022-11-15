Fundamental Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.11.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE ABX traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of C$37.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.42.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

