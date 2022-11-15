Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 83,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,338,003 shares.The stock last traded at $51.88 and had previously closed at $49.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 596.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 71.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

