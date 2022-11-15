GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:GNT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 70,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,051. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

