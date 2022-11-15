GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:GNT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 70,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,051. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
