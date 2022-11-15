Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Games Workshop Group from GBX 9,700 ($113.98) to GBX 8,700 ($102.23) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Games Workshop Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GMWKF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $137.65.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

