Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GBERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

GBERY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. 7,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,000. Geberit has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

