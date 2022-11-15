General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is Thomas Story & Son LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 4.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GD traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $244.92. 17,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,267. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

