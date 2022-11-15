Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 288,200 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Gentex worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,761,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,064 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.