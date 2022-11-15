Genus plc (LON:GNS) Raises Dividend to GBX 21.70 Per Share

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.25) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Genus Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 3,200 ($37.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 2,186 ($25.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($65.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5,238.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,663.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,601.49.

Get Genus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 8,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,921 ($34.32), for a total transaction of £243,845.08 ($286,539.46).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.