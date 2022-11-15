Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,539 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $32,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 217,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

