Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,822 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.3% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $59,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.15. 290,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,742,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $84.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

