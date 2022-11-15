Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,154 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources stock opened at $146.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

