Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OMI. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 4.3 %

Owens & Minor Profile

Shares of OMI stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

