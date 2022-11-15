Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,475 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 94,623 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Scholastic by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 87,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,751,000 after buying an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHL opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

